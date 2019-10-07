‘Tick tock Taoiseach’: Dublin's Extinction Rebellion protests

A pink sailing boat was at the centre of the first day of protests

Extinction Rebellion: a week of demonstrations is taking place in central Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Extinction Rebellion activists in Dublin have begun a week-long campaign of civil disobedience, aimed at pressurising the Government to do more to tackle the climate emergency. The campaign started with a coffin carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to Government Buildings. A large pink boat with protesters onboard was unveiled at the gates of the Oireachtas, which then travelled up Kildare Street to highlight rising ocean levels. Extinction Rebellion members have also set-up a makeshift “rebel camp” in Merrion Square.
Here are some of the scenes from the #ExtinctionRebellion protests in Dublin today, and if you are reading on The Irish Times app, you can view them here.