‘Tick tock Taoiseach’: Dublin's Extinction Rebellion protests

Time is running out! Fight for your lives. Hope to see you all on the streets over the week for a rebellion. Do this for your family, your Mother Earth! S🌍S! #extinctionrebellion #humansofxr #climatestrike #fightforyourlives #endfossilfuels #ticktocktaoiseach #actnow #ourplanetisstillonfire