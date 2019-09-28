Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Lilly Singh: the boring bastion of late night US TV chat shows does something interesting. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
What’s hot
Bernard Shaw 2.0 Bodytonic opening a new bar on Dublin’s north side
On Becoming a God in Central Florida Kirsten Dunst helming this new dark comedy TV series
Psychodrama Time to give the Mercury-winning album another spin
Allta The pasta and wine bar everyone is waiting for
Lilly Singh The boring bastion of late night US TV chat shows does something interesting
Jennifer Lopez Oscar buzz A campaign we can get behind
Cord caps Particularly Carhartt’s fuchsia offering
What’s not
Performative coupledom Your relationship does not need to go viral
Justin Trudeau Funny how privilege always finds a way to fall disgracefully
Coat choice overwhelm So many good autumn coats out there right now
English rugby team’s promo Jingoistic and tonally way off
90s sunglasses Go big or go home, time to take shades back to the 70s
Criticising kids All these big men having a go at climate-striking students – not a great look
Big box stores Shop small, shop local