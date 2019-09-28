Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Lilly Singh and Jennifer Lopez are up; Justin Trudeau is down

Lilly Singh: the boring bastion of late night US TV chat shows does something interesting. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Lilly Singh: the boring bastion of late night US TV chat shows does something interesting. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

 

What’s hot

Bernard Shaw 2.0 Bodytonic opening a new bar on Dublin’s north side

On Becoming a God in Central Florida Kirsten Dunst helming this new dark comedy TV series

Psychodrama Time to give the Mercury-winning album another spin

Allta The pasta and wine bar everyone is waiting for

Lilly Singh The boring bastion of late night US TV chat shows does something interesting

Jennifer Lopez Oscar buzz A campaign we can get behind

Cord caps Particularly Carhartt’s fuchsia offering

What’s not

Performative coupledom Your relationship does not need to go viral

Justin Trudeau Funny how privilege always finds a way to fall disgracefully

Coat choice overwhelm So many good autumn coats out there right now

English rugby team’s promo Jingoistic and tonally way off

90s sunglasses Go big or go home, time to take shades back to the 70s

Criticising kids All these big men having a go at climate-striking students – not a great look

Big box stores Shop small, shop local

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.