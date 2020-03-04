What will €399,000 buy in Knocklyon and Co Wexford?

A three-bed house in Dublin, or a large four-bed overlooking the sea in Co Wexford

Town: 18 Woodstown Vale, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

TOWN

18 Woodstown Vale, Knocklyon, Dublin 16  
Agent DNG Tallaght 
Just to the west of the M50, this 102sq m (1,098sq ft) house has an open-plan kitchen and diningroom, a livingroom and bathroom downstairs. On the first floor is a bathroom and three bedrooms, one with an en suite. There are gardens front and back. BER: D1 
Plus Close to Knocklyon Park 
Minus No flowers, trees or shrubs in the garden

Country: Saltbreeze, Grange, Fethard-On-Sea, Co Wexford
COUNTRY

Saltbreeze, Grange, Fethard-On-Sea, Co Wexford 
Agent Brian Wallace Auctioneers
Just outside the village of Fethard-on-Sea, this house come with 0.30 hectares (0.75 acres) of land. The 241.5sq m (2,600 sq ft) house is L-shaped with two kitchens and livingrooms, so could feasibly be split into two.

Accommodation includes the two livingrooms each with double doors to a kitchen/diningroom. One of the four bedrooms has an en suite and three have sea views. There is a separate bathroom and a shower-room. A garage is attached to the house and there is also a shed. Grange Beach is a walk away, New Ross is 20 minutes from here and Wexford is 40 minutes. BER: C2 
Plus Sea views from Bannow to Kilmore Quay
Minus Trees around the house would improve the microclimate

