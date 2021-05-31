What sold for about €795,000 in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork
A house in Templeogue with car parking or one in Crosshaven with mooring for a boat
16 Ashfield, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached house of 141sq m (1,518sq ft) is in a mature development off Cypress Grove Road and within five minutes of Rathfarnham Shopping Centre and Templeogue village. It has parking to the front and side, and landscaped gardens with patio area, lawn and hedging.
Asking €725,000
Sold €792,500.00
Difference +9%
Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine
Glendhu, Ballinteer Road, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
This detached, four-bedroom house of 187sq m (2,013sq ft) is on 0.14 acres with a private, southwest-facing rear garden. Built in 1948, the house is set back from the road and has a garage and space for additional car parking. It is within walking distance of Dundrum Town Centre and Luas transport.
Asking €895,000
Sold €790,000
Difference -12%
Agent Vincent Finnegan
56 Glencarraig, Sutton, Dublin 13
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-detached house of 138sq m (1,485sq ft) is within walking distance of amenities at Sutton Cross and is a 15-minute walk from Sutton Dart station. It has a landscaped front garden with off-street parking and a garage, and its rear garden is west facing with patio and mature hedging and trees.
Asking €740,000
Sold €795,000
Difference +7%
Agent JB Kelly
Glenwood, Rocky Valley Drive, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow
This four-bedroom, detached, split-level dormer bungalow of 245sq m (2,637sq ft) is on an elevated site of 0.85 acres with mature landscaped gardens and panoramic views towards the sea, the Sugarloaf mountain, Carraigoona Commons and surrounding countryside. Built in 1981, it is a four-minute drive to the N11 motorway and amenities at Kilmacanogue.
Asking €825,000
Sold €795,000
Difference -4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Bray
Fernbank, Point Road, Crosshaven, Cork
This three-bedroom, split-level, waterfront property of 167sq m (1,798sq ft) has views of Cork’s inner harbour, Cobh and Spike Island and its own slipway and mooring. It has terraced gardens, three patios and a lawn with mature planting. It is a five-minute drive from Crosshaven and 20 minutes from Carrigaline.
Asking €760,000
Sold €800,000
Difference +5%
Agent Dennehy Auctioneers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register April/May 2021