What sold for about €795,000 in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork

16 Ashfield, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached house of 141sq m (1,518sq ft) is in a mature development off Cypress Grove Road and within five minutes of Rathfarnham Shopping Centre and Templeogue village. It has parking to the front and side, and landscaped gardens with patio area, lawn and hedging.

Asking €725,000

Sold €792,500.00

Difference +9%

Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

Glendhu, Ballinteer Road, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

This detached, four-bedroom house of 187sq m (2,013sq ft) is on 0.14 acres with a private, southwest-facing rear garden. Built in 1948, the house is set back from the road and has a garage and space for additional car parking. It is within walking distance of Dundrum Town Centre and Luas transport.

Asking €895,000

Sold €790,000

Difference -12%

Agent Vincent Finnegan

56 Glencarraig, Sutton, Dublin 13

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-detached house of 138sq m (1,485sq ft) is within walking distance of amenities at Sutton Cross and is a 15-minute walk from Sutton Dart station. It has a landscaped front garden with off-street parking and a garage, and its rear garden is west facing with patio and mature hedging and trees.

Asking €740,000

Sold €795,000

Difference +7%

Agent JB Kelly

Glenwood, Rocky Valley Drive, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

This four-bedroom, detached, split-level dormer bungalow of 245sq m (2,637sq ft) is on an elevated site of 0.85 acres with mature landscaped gardens and panoramic views towards the sea, the Sugarloaf mountain, Carraigoona Commons and surrounding countryside. Built in 1981, it is a four-minute drive to the N11 motorway and amenities at Kilmacanogue.

Asking €825,000

Sold €795,000

Difference -4%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Bray

Fernbank, Point Road, Crosshaven, Cork

This three-bedroom, split-level, waterfront property of 167sq m (1,798sq ft) has views of Cork’s inner harbour, Cobh and Spike Island and its own slipway and mooring. It has terraced gardens, three patios and a lawn with mature planting. It is a five-minute drive from Crosshaven and 20 minutes from Carrigaline.

Asking €760,000

Sold €800,000

Difference +5%

Agent Dennehy Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register April/May 2021