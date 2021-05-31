What sold for about €795,000 in Dublin, Wicklow and Cork

A house in Templeogue with car parking or one in Crosshaven with mooring for a boat

 

16 Ashfield, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached house of 141sq m (1,518sq ft) is in a mature development off Cypress Grove Road and within five minutes of Rathfarnham Shopping Centre and Templeogue village. It has parking to the front and side, and landscaped gardens with patio area, lawn and hedging.
Asking €725,000
Sold €792,500.00
Difference +9%
Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

Glendhu, Ballinteer Road, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

This detached, four-bedroom house of 187sq m (2,013sq ft) is on 0.14 acres with a private, southwest-facing rear garden. Built in 1948, the house is set back from the road and has a garage and space for additional car parking. It is within walking distance of Dundrum Town Centre and Luas transport.
Asking €895,000
Sold €790,000
Difference -12%
Agent Vincent Finnegan

56 Glencarraig, Sutton, Dublin 13

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-detached house of 138sq m (1,485sq ft) is within walking distance of amenities at Sutton Cross and is a 15-minute walk from Sutton Dart station. It has a landscaped front garden with off-street parking and a garage, and its rear garden is west facing with patio and mature hedging and trees.
Asking €740,000
Sold €795,000
Difference +7%
Agent JB Kelly

Glenwood, Rocky Valley Drive, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

This four-bedroom, detached, split-level dormer bungalow of 245sq m (2,637sq ft) is on an elevated site of 0.85 acres with mature landscaped gardens and panoramic views towards the sea, the Sugarloaf mountain, Carraigoona Commons and surrounding countryside. Built in 1981, it is a four-minute drive to the N11 motorway and amenities at Kilmacanogue.
Asking €825,000
Sold €795,000
Difference -4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Bray

Fernbank, Point Road, Crosshaven, Cork

This three-bedroom, split-level, waterfront property of 167sq m (1,798sq ft) has views of Cork’s inner harbour, Cobh and Spike Island and its own slipway and mooring. It has terraced gardens, three patios and a lawn with mature planting. It is a five-minute drive from Crosshaven and 20 minutes from Carrigaline.
Asking €760,000
Sold €800,000
Difference +5%
Agent Dennehy Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register April/May 2021

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.