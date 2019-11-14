White on white party house by racecourse for €2.45m

Set behind electric gates to the rear of the Avalon development on Brighton Road in Foxrock are two new substantial family homes with near identical facades.

Developed by a publicity-shy woman in her 70s, a family member has taken occupancy of the first house, and the second – Woodland – which is a larger property, occupying a bigger site on 0.25 of an acre, is now on the market through Hunters seeking €2.45 million.

Despite houses devoid of furniture seeming smaller than they are, as there is no frame of reference for size, this property feels a lot larger than its 324sq m (3,485sq ft).

Perhaps this is because of the sheer dimensions of the drawing room, in addition to a spacious hallway and kitchen coupled with pale walls and lots of natural light.

To put the level of detail that went into the design by architectural firms William Moore and Bright Design into context, the outside patio area has a sheltered unit built specifically for a barbecue, to keep the smoke away from guests sitting around the outdoor gas fire.

In addition to the two reception rooms, one of which opens out to a granite paved patio, there is a study off the spacious light-filled hallway.

The Siematic kitchen is so large that new owners will more than likely use the space at the end as a dining area, as this too opens out to the garden, allowing the kitchen/dining area and garden to flow into one space when the large sliding doors are open. The whole place just screams out for entertaining on a grand scale.

Fittings are high end, from solid limed-oak flooring laid as herringbone parquet in the reception rooms, solid granite paving surrounding the property, stone Fioranese Italian flooring in the kitchen and Siemens, Liebherr and Miele appliances in the kitchen.

The back garden benefits from mature trees – currently in their autumnal hues – that separate the property from the eighth furlong of Leopardstown Racecourse. In fact, you could lie in bed of the principal bedroom on mornings of winter meets at the course, and watch the horses gallop by, but not hear a thing through the Carlson windows.

Concrete ceilings were used between the ground an upper floor ensuring sound-proofing, so teenagers can play music without disturbing the rest of the household, and with five bedrooms – the study on the ground floor would work if needed, as a sixth – the house is large enough to become a fine home to a big family.