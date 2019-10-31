Walk-in ready with garden bonus in Booterstown for €925k

At this time of year when most suburban gardens are looking a big soggy and bare, the 49m south-facing secluded garden at 22 Glenomena Grove in Booterstown is a delight.

Full of colour and interest with deep, well-stocked borders it is divided into sections, so there is a lawned area fringed with beds, an area with neat raised beds for herbs and vegetables, a wilder woodland section to the rear with a work studio tucked out of sight and a neat patio with dining area directly outside the house.

What is surprising is that it was all created in the past six years when the homeowner, a passionate gardener, bought the four-bed semi-detached house in a keyhole cul-de-sac in the popular 1940s-built Trimleston development. Then it wasn’t even clear how long the garden was, because a large section of it was so overgrown. The house was in good condition then, having been renovated by previous owners, although the current owner also did work, updating the kitchen and bathroom.

Open plan living dining room

Garden

End of the garden

Kitchen

Downstairs the layout is not original; a door off the hall opens in to the main living space, a walnut-floored open plan area, with an inset Stovax woodburner, a window to the front and an opening to the rear patio via bifolding doors. An inner door opens into a smaller room used as a home office. The kitchen is fitted with glossy white units and opens to the patio.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – one en suite – and a family bathroom. The largest bedroom had an en suite but the owner took it out, preferring a larger room – new owners might seek to reinstate it.

Living room

Rear patio

Bedroom

Trimleston is very popular with families. At one end it opens out to Booterstown, at the other the N11 directly opposite UCD – and new owners (if they have a young family) might consider building out to the side, where there is plenty of room to create a large kitchen.

Many houses that come to the market in this estate are executor sales and so tend to require work. No 22 Glenomena Grove, with 119sq m and in walk-in condition, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €925,000.