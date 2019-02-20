Solid original with soft neutrals in Terenure for €625,000

Fergus Road is a lovely little one-way street that links Rathfarnham Road, just up from Terenure cross, to Templeogue Road. It is lined with bay-fronted, 1930s homes. Number 20 is a mid-terrace, light-filled property with lots of original features.

The front door, while sympathetic to the style on the road, is not original. It was warped when the owners bought the property in 2009 so they had National Gates in Wexford replicate it. You’d never know the difference as it blends in perfectly with the lovely original four-panel internal doors, all stripped pine and waxed to a soft sheen. The style was out of fashion for a long time but is returning to form and adds a sense of warmth to the interior enhanced by the soft neutral paintscape.

The livingroom is coated in Snowfall, a warm grey by Crown Paints with the coving picked out in a soft white. Underfoot the floors are pale beechwood throughout. The open fireplace has a stone surround and a polished granite hearth.

Interconnecting pocket doors fold back to lead through to the kitchen diner, a room painted a soft sable hue and spans the width of the house, allowing light to pour in. From here sliding doors open out to a wide Indian sandstone patio area. A block-built shed here doubles as a laundry room and there is handy pedestrian rear access.

Livingroom

Dining area

The decent-sized cherrywood kitchen has polished granite countertops and is mostly obscured from view when in the front room. It has a small pantry cupboard and the owners recently discovered a butler’s bell – a hangover from the days when live-in home help came as standard.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms; two roomy doubles with multiple-doored wardrobes. The master is set to the front in the room with the big bay window. While considered a large single, the third bedroom is big enough to accommodate a queen-size bed. A rectangular fanlight over its door is an attractive feature also mirrored over the family bathroom door. There is a second guest toilet under the stairs.

The property, which has a C3 Ber rating and measures 96sq m (1,035sq ft) is seeking €625,000 through agent DNG.

About six months ago number 7, a slightly larger property of 103sq m (1,110sq ft) with the same Ber rating came to market seeking €650,000 and sold for that amount through the same agent.