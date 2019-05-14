Scope to double down beside the Luas line in D14 for €1.2m

One of the benefits of living along Woodlawn Park in Churchtown is that the houses, being bungalows, are not overlooked, but with number 34 it’s a case of where to extend.

The double-fronted house, dating from the 1940s, despite having a spacious 170sq m (1,829sq m), has the largest plot, and the longest garden in the vicinity, due to the curvature of the Luas line, on to which the property backs.

Extending to 0.36 of an acre, the landscaped gardens offer huge potential to extend to the rear of the property. There is also precedence for same. Next door has increased the overall size of their home to 325sq m (3,500sq ft), almost double its original size.

Furthermore, the property has access on both sides to the rear garden. The area to the side of the livingroom is more than five metres wide, so this offers an option to build out to this side, in addition to or in place of a rear extension, while still retaining a pedestrian access to the back garden.

The house was purchased by its current owners in 2006, who gave the property a total refurbishment. The previous owners in 1982 added a breakfast room and extended into the attic to give two further rooms and a bathroom.

There is also an integrated garage off the kitchen which could be used to amalgamate this space into a larger kitchen.

Stained-glass window

Internally the property retains lovely details from the time it was constructed, such as the high-handled doors and a delicate stained-glass window in the downstairs bathroom.

It is all a bit of a moveable feast as far as how the rooms are used. There are three rooms running along one side of the entrance hall, and these are listed as bedrooms. Opposite is a large dual-aspect livingroom which in turn leads to the kitchen and out to the breakfast room.

Upstairs was converted in 1982, and is just three inches off the standard height for bedrooms; it is currently laid out as a large principal with an ensuite and a smaller but equally bright bedroom.

In total the rear garden extends to a whopping 58.5m (191ft) and its condition is testament to its care and maintenance over the years.

Pergola

A pergola swathed in climbing roses acts as a natural divide between the formal plantings – which include azaleas, Lupins, poppies, Acers, and Echium – and the plot beyond, which would make a perfect sports area for a large family.

The 20ft depth of evergreen trees at the end of the lawn provides a natural sound barrier to the hum of the Luas; it is just a 10-minute walk to both the Dundrum and Windy Arbour stops.

There is off-street parking to the front of the property, which is in excellent order. Number 34 is listed through Beirne and Wise with an asking price of €1.2 million.