Perfect pitch in Harold’s Cross cul-de-sac for €895k

Pat Mullery, the DNG agent selling 13 Sion Hill Avenue, says the house, priced €895,000, will “tick a lot of boxes” for prospective buyers. The quiet cul-de-sac location and condition of this redbrick are likely to appeal within a price range where there is a good level of activity. The orientation too is a plus, Mullery says, noting that the rear garden is south facing.

There’s also the house’s style – a smart looking, bay-windowed period property, built in 1906, with the type of original features and layout that prove consistently popular with a wide range of buyers. These include interconnecting reception rooms, high ceilings, glazed front door and deep porch, fireplaces in most rooms, polished floorboards, panelled doors, and attractive ceiling cornices.

The downsizing owners have been here since the 1970s and have extended the property over the years, going up into the attic and out the rear so that the mid-terrace house now has 170sq m, 1,829sq ft.

Hallway

Interconnecting reception rooms

Living room

What would originally have been a series of small rooms in the back return – including a breakfast room and tiny scullery – went some years ago when the entire space was reimagined by the owners as a large and bright open-plan kitchen, with solid oak floors, access to the garden and plenty of room for a family-sized dining table and a sofa.

Upstairs – the family bathroom is on the return – the main bedroom is notably large, spanning the width of the house with a bay window as well as the single window. In some of these style houses, owners have hived off some space in this room to create an en suite or dressingroom, something which new owners might consider. There are two more bedrooms on this level and in the attic conversion there is a room used as a bedroom with its own shower room.

Eat-in kitchen

Bedroom

Main bedroom

Rear garden patio

The rear comprises a sun trap, patio-style garden – much earlier owners of this house, when cars were smaller, would have driven in the back. The current owners use it for their bicycles, the location providing easy access to the city centre as well as Harold’s Cross and Rathgar for shopping and socialising. To the front is a railinged garden laid out for simple maintenance. Parking is on street.

The house has a Ber rating of E1 – not entirely surprising for properties of this vintage – suggesting that new owners will likely seek to upgrade its energy efficiency.