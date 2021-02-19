Fine Victorian with subtle shading and Bray Head views for €945k

Built as holiday homes for Dublin’s gentry, within strolling distance of the seafront, Bray’s Victorian townhouses have grace and style aplenty. Just minutes from the Co Wicklow town’s centre they are also very close to its Dart connection to the city centre, and what is one of the most scenic commutes in the country.

Built in 1865, Clareen at number 7 Alexandra Terrace, is one of a terrace of five on Novara Avenue. It is a fine example with period features including fireplaces, decorative coving and ceiling roses, and large timber sash windows, some of which still retain their original shutters.

Front

Hall

Dining room

Kitchen

Set over three storeys to the front with a four-storey return to the rear the bay-fronted property was graciously restored by its owners in 2006 in an upgrade that included a full rewire and replumb as well as damp-proofing the property, particularly valuable given the seaside location.

The décor style marries a rich paintscape and contemporary creature comforts with traditional wood furniture.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom

At entrance level there is a formal dining room to the front, whose focal point is its canted bay window. Wallpapered in a tea rose pink below the picture rail and painted in a soft white above the eye is drawn upwards to the impressive plasterwork. Under current restrictions this room is doubling as a home office.

To its rear is a sitting room which has been incorporated into the large kitchen; fitted with oak units it features stainless steel and painted MDF countertops. The owners enlarged this part of the property by about 25sq m to the rear and to the side to incorporate a small courtyard into its footprint. Warmed by a gas-fired Rayburn cooker this is also currently doubling as a cosy Work From Home space. Double doors open out to a city-sized patio and garden with a southerly aspect. From here there are views to Bray Head.

On the first floor return is a fine guest bathroom to service the adjacent guest bedroom, which is painted a gorgeous Barrett Apple green by Colourtrend.

Drawing room

Mountain views

Patio

Originally the property’s fifth bedroom, it accommodates a separate shower, tiled in richly pigmented copper tiles by Fired Earth and a deep, claw foot tub. Original to the house the bathtub has been reconditioned and the exterior painted a metallic copper to match the tiles.

The home’s formal drawing room is up a level on the first floor and spans the width of the house. This is a gorgeous room softly painted in Farrow & Ball’s Dorset Cream, with a fine marble fireplace as the focal point and its walls washed in light by the twin windows.

The main bedroom is above it on the second floor. There are two further double bedrooms to the rear, one down a level, and the other at the top of the house.

The property, which is BER exempt, extends to 243sq m/ 2,615sq ft and is seeking €945,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.