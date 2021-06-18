Family home with Bantry Bay views for €550,000

The owners of Westpark, a five-bedroom detached property within walking distance of Bantry town in west Cork were ahead of their time in the layout of their house. Built in 1977, the interior plan is “upside down” with the main living accommodation upstairs and four of the five bedrooms – all doubles – downstairs. That’s because of the view.

To the rear of the property, built on an elevated site, is Bantry Bay and the main living areas as well as the eat-in kitchen face in that direction. A gleaming green Aga is a feature of the spacious country-style kitchen and it also has a glazed sun room area to further capture the bay view beyond the short stretch of countryside.

To the front of Westpark – made more interesting with stone wall detailing – there are wide steps up to the front door, the tall window to the right of it an attractive feature throwing natural light into the stairs and landing within. The main bedroom on the first floor is en suite and also opens to the balcony. New owners will most likely seek to improve access to this balcony which runs along the back of the house and partially to the front by putting glazed doors in other rooms on this level including the kitchen. Also on this level is a large living room with a picture window and a curved corner window.

Downstairs, as well as the bedrooms, there’s another living room and small kitchen. A shower room and family bathroom are on this level and there is access to a patio and then the garden beyond.

To the front is another large patio, situated to capture the sun. The landscaped garden – the house was built on a one-acre plot fringed with established trees – includes a natural pond.

It’s a large house, at just over 265sq m (2,857sq ft), so new owners will be unlikely see the need to extend.

To the side is a stable, hidden behind tall hedging, giving an idea of the lifestyle on offer to families in this part of west Cork where sailing from the harbour town is also ever-popular with children.

There’s parking for several cars. New owners will update this family home and probably take a look at the D2 BER. Westpark, Seafield, in Bantry, is for sale through James Lyons O’Keefe, asking €550,000.