Detached designer pad with commanding views of Dalkey Island for €3m

Tragara is a smartly-laid-out detached residence on the corner of Nerano Road, an L-shaped route that connects Sorrento Road to Coliemore Road in Dalkey. It boasts bragworthy sea views and while illuminated by the pulse of the Kish bank lighthouse at night offers plenty of privacy.

At its heart the five-bedroom property, which was built in 2003 to a design by Sorrento Road-based Robert J Fowler Associates, is a family home.

Built in the grounds of a period house, the garden features Killiney granite boulders in the garden, where there is also a jacuzzi housed in a timber chalet – the current owner likes to sea swim and uses it to warm up after a bracing dip. The planting includes mature trees, although a few on the windward side have been scalped to better emphasise the sea views from almost all the windows.

The property opens into a double-height hall where the staircase draws the eye upwards towards a bridge that connects the main bedroom to the rest of the accommodation.

In effect it divides the house into two wings. To the left is the eat-in kitchen, a dual-aspect space fitted with cherrywood units, granite worktops and a glass block feature.

This leads through to a really well-balanced, light-filled lounge where two symmetrical banks of glazing wrap around a vaulted ceiling. The room has an open fire around which a pair of matching sofas has been set and it opens directly out to the garden.

Across the hall there is a formal dining room to the front, adjacent to a wet room that is also home to a urinal, a talking point feature that is still rather rare in private homes here.

The rest of the accommodation to the back of the house where there are two bedrooms at ground level accessed off a hall that doubles as a games room and homework station. Kids sleeping here can access their siblings’ quarters via a second staircase, one that spirals up to a further two double bedrooms on the first floor.

A second living room opens out to balcony framing the sea views and Dalkey island. “The idea was that the corner of the house was splayed to get a view of the island,” says architect Robert Fowler, who lives at the top of the road should the next owner wish to ask him to oversee any upgrades. And the view is impressive.

The 297sq m (3,200sq ft) property has mainly timber or tile flooring with high-spec Swedex double glazing throughout that helps to keep the elements at bay. While slick and well maintained, some of the view-side windows have horizontal breaks that seem to sit flush with the horizon line, breaking up the vista slightly. The property is for sale through agents Knight Frank, seeking €3 million.