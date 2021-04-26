What sold for about €300,000 in Dublin, Kildare and Waterford

4 Stocking Wood Hall, Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom, first-floor apartment of 76.5sq m (824sq ft) with dual aspect and two balconies. This corner unit has parking to the front and is in a quiet area but with access to amenities, including schools and Dublin Bus links, Luas services and the M50 nearby.

Asking €295,000

Sold €305,000

Difference +3%

Agent Conery Estate Agents

34 Cherbury Park Road, Lucan, Dublin

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house (106sq m/ 1,141sq ft), on a quiet residential street, has off-street parking and is close to Lucan village. It has a large kitchen which opens to a split-level garden and is close to parks, golf courses and the Liffey. It’s also near the N4, with access to the M50 and Dublin city centre.

Asking €299,000

Sold €299,000

Difference 0%

Agent Auctioneera

73 Russell Avenue East, East Wall, Dublin 3

Terraced house (70sq m/ 762sq ft), on a residential street in East Wall with two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is close to the IFSC and East Point Business Park and transport links. Dublin city centre is within easy access as is Fairview Park and local shops and schools.

Asking €330,000

Sold €312,5000

Difference -5%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

4 Gallowhill, Athy, Co Kildare

Detached four-bedroom house (135sq m /1,453sq ft) with three bathrooms in a modern residential development in Gallow Hill close to Athy town centre, train station and golf club. In a low-density estate, the house has paved parking to the front and decking and a lawn to the rear. It overlooks a large green area.

Asking €299,000

Sold €292,000

Difference -2%

Agent Fingleton & Co

Sycamore House Upper Branch Road, Tramore, Waterford

Detached, four-bedroom house (122sq m/1,313 sq ft) with split levels and views over the lake and the bay. The family property has its main entrance on Upper Branch Road, but can also be accessed from the main road into Tramore. It has a balcony, a large patio and garden to the rear.

Asking €320,000

Sold €315,000

Difference -2%

Agent Halley Grace

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register March/April 2021