Nursing home reunions: Have you visited a loved one this week?

Care homes reopened to visitors after three and a half months on Monday

Loveday Quinn received a visit through the window from her husband Noel and son Simon at Belmont House Nursing Home in Stillorgan on Monday.Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

From Monday, nursing home visits were allowed to resume as part of the Government’s roadmap to reopening the country following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers who have visited a family member or friend in a nursing home this week. What was it like? What restrictions are still in place? How did it feel to see them after three and a half months? If you work in a nursing home, what has it been like to see families reunited after this very worrying and challenging time? Are you still concerned about the virus, or about staffing, PPE or other issues in the nursing home?

Have you visited a loved one in a nursing home this week?

You can share your experience using this form. If you have a photograph you would like to share, please attach it.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

Thank you.

