Cocaine users are now older, better educated and more likely to be working

People accessing treatment for drug use are older, have a higher level of education and are more likely to be in employment than they were seven years ago, according to a new report published by the Department of Health.

On Monday, the department will publish an independent evaluation of the National Drugs Strategy, which sought to treat drug use and addiction with a health-led approach.

According to the report, which was conducted by Grant Thornton, there is a changing demographic of drug users in Ireland.

The median age of those in treatment increased from 30 in 2017 to 34 years in 2024, the report said, while the proportion of all cases in paid employment increased from 14.3 per cent in 2017 to 21.8 per cent in 2024.

The proportion of cases who ceased education for the first time before the age of 16 decreased from 34.9 per cent in 2017 to 30.3 per cent in 2024.

In 2024, 13,295 cases were treated, the highest annual figure to date, representing a 48 per cent increase since 2017.

Cocaine surpassed opioids as the main problem drug reported by people seeking treatment, according to the review.

In terms of overall drug prevalence, the proportion of adults who used drugs within the last year has remained stable at 7.3 per cent.

The most commonly used drugs in the previous 12 months in order of prevalence were: cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and ketamine.

Males and young people aged 15-24 years were most likely to use drugs over the past year.

Higher rates of drug use were associated with being unemployed, having completed secondary level education only, being single and being Irish.

The review of the Government’s strategy was largely positive, highlighting how its implementation has improved data collection, expanded harm-reduction initiatives and allowed for Ireland to contribute to international research and co-operation.

However, the report also highlights a number of challenges within the sector.

There are disparities in access to harm-reduction services, particularly in rural areas and among marginalised groups, the report said.

Additionally, declining pharmacy engagement threatens the sustainability of needle exchange services, it added.

The review team made 10 recommendations to overcome these challenges and guide “the next phase of strategic development”.

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, said Ireland has “made significant progress” in this area.

“I welcome the strong endorsement in the evaluation of the health-led response to drug use, including the proposed health diversion scheme for people found in possession of drugs for personal use,” she said.

Ms Murnane O’Connor said there is a need to “move forward with new policies and better services to address the ever-changing drugs situation”.

As such, she has established a steering group to prepare a new national drugs strategy, with a deadline of the end of this year.

