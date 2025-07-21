Teenager killed after car collided with truck in Co Cork

A section of the N71 between Ballinhassig and Innishannon was closed to allow forensic investigators to work on Monday. Photograph: PA

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after a teenager died in a two-vehicle collision on the N71 in Co Cork this morning.

The incident involving a car and a truck occurred at 7.15am on the N71 between Ballinhassig and Innishannon, southwest of Cork city. The driver of the car, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed on Monday afternoon to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users with footage, including dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the area between 7am and 7.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The death is the 93rd on Irish roads so far in 2025, and the 35th who was the driver of a car.