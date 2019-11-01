World Vegan Day: Here are five places for you to try

BEO WINE BAR & KITCHEN

50a Manor Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, beokitchen.ie

Described by Irish Times restaurant critic Catherine Cleary as “more glamorous than any other Dublin vegan operation”, when she reviewed it May of this year, this is probably the most ambitious vegan restaurant in Ireland.

It offers a six-course tasting menu in the evening for €45, but also has three- and four-course options, and a two-course early bird for €17. There are snacks available all day and the wine list is organic and biodynamic.

GLAS

15-16 Chatham Street, Dublin 2, glasrestaurant.ie

The former Chatham Brasserie off Grafton Street in Dublin 2 opens soon as Glas, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant. There is a set menu, two courses for €18 and three for €22, as well as à la carte, and the food is sophisticated brasserie-style fare, just without meat and fish. Around half the menu is vegan, with a few dairy flourishes kicking the remainder into the vegetarian realm.

VEGINITY

101 Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1, veginity.com

Chef Mark Senn started his business as a street food truck, parked in a warehouse in Dublin 2, and also as a vendor at Eatyard, but moved northside to put down roots on Dorset Street. Veginity serves an all-day breakfast, brunch, early bird dinner, set menus, and à la carte, with a globally-influenced wide ranging menu. The three-course set menu dinner with a glass of wine is €30, or you could choose from four house-made kombuchas on tap.

My Goodness nachos with vegan cheese.

MY GOODNESS,

Unit 2, English Market, Prince’s Street, Cork, mygoodnessfood.com

Music festival-goers in search of healthy eating options will probably be familiar with Virgina O’Gara’s plant-based food and her vegan nachos and mezze platters are famous. Her market stall also sells local and seasonal fruit and veg and preserves and chutneys, kimchi and krauts, as well as kombucha and kefir.

THE CUTTING VEDGE

4, Ormonde Street, Kilkenny, thecutting vedge.ie

Helen Costello has been a chef since she was 17, and recently opened a vegan deli, The Cutting Vedge in Kilkenny city. The deli is open seven days a week and sells soups, wraps, salads and a daily hot special, with eat-in and takeaway options available. Costello says she believes that many of her customers are not vegan, but come in for the “great tasting, freshly made, healthy choices.”