Two charming French wines for just €10 from Dunnes

This week a pair of wines from the Southern Rhône, a vast area of France that includes well-known names such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Gigondas. Most of the wines are red, with supple warming fruits, although I really enjoyed the rosé below. The Ventoux region lies to the south, on the border with Provence. Both are available from Dunnes Stores.

Ventoux Rosé 2019, Terroir Daranton

Fresh textured elegant strawberry and raspberry fruits with good refreshing acidity and a dry finish. Perfect pool-side wine, with grilled salmon or mixed salads. €10 from Dunnes Stores.

Ventoux 2019, Terroir Daranton

A medium to full-bodied red with smooth spicy dark fruits and a rounded finish. Great with all sorts of barbecued red meats. €10 from Dunnes Stores.