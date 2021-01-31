Try cooking lobster at home with roasted Seville oranges

The two sides of Irish food can clearly be seen at this time of year. The first side, looking outwards, towards Europe, appears to us in the guise of Seville oranges; those sour citrus fruits we all know so well as excellent marmalade makers. Though originally from Asia, they were brought to Spain and cultivated in Seville (hence the name) by the Moors in around the 10th century.

They have played an important part in Irish food culture for more than 400 years, having been used in marmalade making since the late 17th century on the island. Indeed, the oldest known recipe book in Ireland contains a recipe for marmalade. Whiskey marmalade has always been a special favourite of mine, particularly when smeared on heavily buttered brown soda bread.

The second side of Irish food, which is so good at this time of year, is our shellfish. With restaurants closed, surely there must be now more places to pick up a lobster. I know Gannet fishmongers are great for lobsters in the west and they also deliver nationwide.

Too many of us associate lobsters with wealth but this is far from the truth. The best place to eat a lobster is at home because it’s cheaper due to the fact that you’re cooking it yourself under your own roof. Lobsters take between three and five minutes to cook, no more.

How to cook lobster with roasted Seville oranges

Boil your lobster in salted water for 3-5 minutes then plunge into ice water. Allow it to cool before removing the meat from the body and claws. Cut the oranges in eight and place on an oven tray. Season with cold pressed rapeseed oil, a pinch of salt and sugar and a generous twist of black pepper.

Roast for 20 minutes or until the fruit is bursting from its seams. Place the lobster meat onto the tray and spoon the juices over the meat. If you want to warm the lobster through give it no more than a minute in the oven. Finish with a few bitter leaves, such as rocket or dandelions.