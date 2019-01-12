Thyme roasted chicken with preserved lemon

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 140 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1 free range whole chicken (about 1.5kg)

75ml rapeseed or olive oil

2 preserved lemons

1 packet fresh thyme

30g sumac or za’atar

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2. Remove the chicken from the fridge and let it come up to room temperature. Stuff with the preserved lemons and thyme stalks, saving the leaves for the outside of the bird.

3. Mix the oil with the thyme leaves and sumac and rub all over the skin of the chicken and season with salt and pepper.

4. Transfer the bird onto a rack in a suitably sized roasting tray. Lower the oven temperature to 170 degrees Celsius and pop the bird inside.

5. Cook for 120 minutes, or until the juices run clear.

6. Cover with foil and rest for at least 10 minutes before serving.