Pineapple salsa
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Caribbean
Ingredients
- 1 pineapple
- Half a red pepper, diced small
- Half a yellow pepper, diced small
- 1 small red onion, diced small
- 15g coriander, finely chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- Half a tsp finely diced jalapenos (optional)
- Sea salt
-
Method
1. Halve the pineapple straight through the top down to the base.
2. Use a small sharp knife to carve the pineapple flesh out.
3. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and stir well. Season with salt to taste.
4. Serve immediately or keep in an airtight container for up to three days.