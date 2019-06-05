Pineapple salsa

Lilly Higgins

Wed, Jun 5, 2019, 03:00

First published: Wed, Jun 5, 2019, 03:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Starter
  • Cuisine: Caribbean

Ingredients

  • 1 pineapple
  • Half a red pepper, diced small
  • Half a yellow pepper, diced small
  • 1 small red onion, diced small
  • 15g coriander, finely chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Half a tsp finely diced jalapenos (optional)
  • Sea salt
Method

1. Halve the pineapple straight through the top down to the base.

2. Use a small sharp knife to carve the pineapple flesh out.

3. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and stir well. Season with salt to taste.

4. Serve immediately or keep in an airtight container for up to three days.