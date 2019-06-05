Pineapple salsa

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Caribbean

Ingredients 1 pineapple

Half a red pepper, diced small

Half a yellow pepper, diced small

1 small red onion, diced small

15g coriander, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Half a tsp finely diced jalapenos (optional)

Sea salt



Method

1. Halve the pineapple straight through the top down to the base.

2. Use a small sharp knife to carve the pineapple flesh out.

3. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and stir well. Season with salt to taste.

4. Serve immediately or keep in an airtight container for up to three days.