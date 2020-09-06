Lamb and date tagine

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: North African

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

600g diced lamb

1 tbsp tagine spice mix, or you could use baharat, berbere, or Lebanese 7 spice

1 tsp cinnamon

3 carrots, sliced thickly on the diagonal

3-5 dates (depending on size), destoned and roughly chopped

400g tin chopped tomatoes

600ml stock or water (400ml if using a slow cooker or tagine)

4 tbsp fresh mint and parsley, roughly chopped



Method

1 Heat the olive oil in a wide-based pan, add the onion and saute for five minutes before adding the garlic and ginger. Stir well and heat for one minute more, before adding the lamb. Stir to coat everything well and leave to cook for a few minutes.

2 Add the carrots, dates, chopped tomatoes and stock. Increase the heat to bring almost to the boil, then lower the heat to a simmer and place the lid on. If you have a tagine then this can all be placed in the oven to cook. Alternatively, place in an oven-proof pot and cook in the oven. I usually leave it to simmer low on the hob for 30-40 minutes and I remove the lid for the final five minutes to reduce it down a little.

3 Taste for seasoning and stir through most of the herbs. Serve with rice or couscous and scatter with the remaining herbs.