Paul Flynn: Three bright and tasty dishes perfect for early summer days

Chicken pie gets a summer makeover, potato salad goes posh with the addition of smoked salmon, and the humble carrot shines

The classic coq au riesling is given texture by a filo pastry crown that shatters into the chickeny juices. Photograph: Patrick Browne

We’re ramping up here in Dungarvan. Next Friday we’re opening the Castle Green Market. There are three stalls and we’ve got one. It’s a tiny little thing but it helps the restaurants that don’t have any outside dining space. We’re lucky to have a supportive local authority.

There will be benches, festoon lighting and a festival vibe. My long list of dishes has been shortened to fit on a blackboard and the equipment squished in. I’m doing toasties, sausage rolls and seafood sandwiches. I’m also hatching plans for savoury doughnuts that will include my crab crème brûlée, chicken liver parfait and bacon jam. There will be chowder, something sweet and drinks. That’s a lot to get into a small hut. 

I’ll have my eldest daughter helping, the lure of earning her own money at last was too much to resist. It will be open weekends at first, then we’ll open up more when people can travel. This will get us into the swing of things until the restaurant opens. I have a good feeling about it.

Photograph: Patrick Browne
This week’s dishes are bright and tasty, perfect for early summer days. The classic coq au riesling is given texture by a filo pastry crown that shatters into the chickeny juices. This is one of my favourite recent dishes. It’s lighter than its wintery brother. Perfect for the longer evenings, or a satisfying lunch.

Warm salad of baby potatoes, smoked salmon and broad beans. Photograph: Patrick Browne
Smoked salmon and new potatoes are, of course, lovely together.

The peas and broad beans imbue the dish with vibrancy, the apple and dill butter brings it all together. It’s a lovely bowl of food.

Glazed carrots with coriander and roasted almond yoghurt. Photograph: Patrick Browne
The coriander oil really elevates this carrot dish and gives it verdancy and zing. The toasted almond yoghurt is a perfect foil for the rich buttery carrots. These together are so much more than the sum of their parts.

You can make them into a main course by serving with cous cous, no meat necessary. Or have them as a side, to make your Sunday lunch a bit funky.

Recipe: Coq au riesling pie

Recipe: Warm salad of baby potatoes, smoked salmon and broad beans

Recipe: Glazed carrots with coriander oil and toasted almond yoghurt

