John Wilson: Which wines to buy for Christmas from O’Briens

This week we take a look at what the O’Briens off-licence chain has on offer this Christmas, including some special bottles from its fine-wine sale, which started on Monday. The overall range is quite good this year, with plenty of good inexpensive wines alongside some treats for that special occasion.

While the O’Briens house champagne, Beaumont des Crayères Grande Réserve (€29.95, down from €36.35), is on song at the moment, I adore its new cava, Canals Nadal Brut Nature Reserva (€24.55), a delightful creamy, rich, complex glass of fizz. Either of these would be prefect with snacks before your Christmas dinner.

With your starter, lovers of Sauvignon Blanc should certainly consider splurging a little for Quincy Quartz 2019 (€22.58), an excellent, elegant dry Loire wine. If you prefer a white with a bit more body, Delheim Chenin Blanc (€13.73) and Bellow’s Rock Chenin Blanc (€10.95, down from €15.70), both from South Africa, would go nicely with starters and turkey.

O’Briens has three fine well-priced Bordeaux to accompany goose, duck or beef: the maturing Château Fourcas Hosten, the elegant, ripe Château Mauvesin Barton, and Château du Glana

Alternatives include two fine New World Chardonnays, Elgin Ridge 2018, from South Africa (€25.53), and the crisp, refreshing First Creek Chardonnay 2017, Hunter Valley (€16.95, down from 1963). Traditionalists would probably prefer Chanson Chablis Montmains 2018 (€25.53) or the Rully featured below.

For red wines this Christmas, budget-conscious drinkers will find it hard to do better than the Romanian Wildflower Pinot Noir (€9, down from €13.73) or the Spanish Protocolo (€10, down from €10.78) to go with their turkey. For a few euro more, the gently fruity Château Sainte-Marie Réserve 2017, Côtes de Bordeaux (€14.95, down from €18.65) and Casa de Uco El Salvaje Malbec (€16.95, down from €19.63) would go nicely with roast goose or roast turkey. I would also be tempted by Rizzardi Bardolino Classico 2019 (€14.71) for an all-purpose lightly fruity red wine.

Moving up in price, O’Briens has three fine well-priced Bordeaux to accompany goose, duck or beef: the maturing Château Fourcas Hosten 2011 (€21.95, down from €29.47), the elegant, ripe Château Mauvesin Barton 2015 (€25.95, down from €29.47) and Château du Glana 2015 (€36, down from €40.34). I decanted two tannic wines, Cave de Tain Hermitage 2007 (€50, down from €54.11) and Château Gloria St Julien 2016 (€63, down from €68.87), before serving, and both opened out beautifully.

Rizzardi Pinot Grigio 2019, €10.95 (down from €14.71)

I have been a fan of this wine for some time; it offers pure, fresh melon fruits with a crisp, dry finish. Sip before dinner or eat alongside lighter seafood dishes.

Rully ‘Montmorin’ 2017, Jean Chartron, €27.95 (down from €29.46)

From a lesser-known region of Burgundy, this is a stylish, elegant wine with smooth pears and toasted nuts balanced nicely by a lively acidity. Perfect with prawns, smoked salmon or turkey. For vegetarians, pair it with a luxurious cauliflower cheese or creamy mushroom dishes.

La Croix des Mariniers 2019, Vin de France, €12.95 (down from €14.71)

This is one of my finds this year, a smooth, elegant wine with ripe dark fruits and a savoury twist. Great value for money. Try it with red meats or turkey, or with rich bean casseroles.

Pauillac Famille JM Cazes 2016, €32.95 (down from €39.31)

From the producers of Château Lynch-Bages, a classic elegant Pauillac, with concentrated blackcurrant and cassis, and firm, dry tannins on the finish. Perfect with a rib of beef, roast goose or duck.