John Wilson: Lidl known star buys on the wine shelves

A wander around my local branch of Lidl revealed the remains of a previous promotion: Cabriz (€12.99), a very good Portuguese white wine; a tasty Ribolla Gialla (€11.99), from Italy, and a warming, rich Garnacha Premium Roble (€8.99), from Spain. Sadly, these will not be available in every store, but they are all worth buying if you do come across them. Lidl will have a new promotion starting in February. In the meantime, two good-value wines from the supermarket’s core range, available in every store nationwide and worth putting in your basket.

Organic Bianco Terre Siciliane 2019, €6.88
Sicily has a warm, sunny climate that enables it to produce large amounts of organic wine. This version is light, crisp and refreshing, with lively lemon and pear fruits. At less than €7, it offers good value for everyday drinking with lighter fish dishes, such as grilled plaice.

Winemaker’s Selection South African Fairtrade Shiraz 2019, €8.84
Full of rich, warming dark fruits edged with an attractive spiciness, this is the perfect wine to help banish the winter-lockdown blues. Drink alongside hearty stews with beans, mushrooms or red meat, and cheesy pasta bakes.

