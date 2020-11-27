John Wilson: Four cracking Christmas wines for €14 or less

Wines for the Weekend: Dunnes Stores has plenty of other tempting bottles, too

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Wines for the Weekend: Paloma de Plata Albariño, Téofilo Reyes Ribera del Duero, Santa Julia Reserva Malbec and Rapaura Springs Rohe–Dillon’s Point

Wines for the Weekend: Paloma de Plata Albariño, Téofilo Reyes Ribera del Duero, Santa Julia Reserva Malbec and Rapaura Springs Rohe–Dillon’s Point

 

This week, a look what Dunnes Stores has on offer this Christmas. A number of the wines below have already featured in The Irish Times, as Dunnes prefers to offer a very similar range of wines throughout the year. This does not mean they aren’t good value, though.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

I featured Laurent Miquel Solas Réserve Viognier (€10) earlier this year; it would go perfectly with your Christmas dinner, light enough to partner smoked salmon or prawns yet rich enough to go with turkey or goose.

I have also written about Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc before; this is very good value at €11.50, but you might want to splash out on the single-region Rapaura Springs Rohe–Dillons Point below (€14). This would go very nicely with any fishy starters, or cheesy nibbles, as would the crisp, racy Jean-Max Roger Sancerre Cuvée Genèse 2018 (€20). Fans of Spanish wines should take a look at the fruit-filled Botas de Barro Rueda 2019 Verdejo (€13).

To partner turkey, as well as the two reds below, Dunnes has the warming, rounded Terroir Daranton Ventoux (€10) or, if you fancy pushing the boat out, the scented, light, elegant Nuits Saint Georges 1er Cru 2014 Les Saint Georges Domaine M Carillon (€65), which would also go nicely with goose.

Also with goose, or if you intend serving a rib of beef, you could try the Cuvée Prestige Bordeaux 2018 (€14) from the Irish-owned Château de la Ligne or, even better, the warm, spicy, toothsome Château Haut-Canteloup Cru Bourgeois Médoc (€19).

Lastly, Dunnes has the very smart, bone-dry Lombard Blanc de Blancs Champagne (€45), perfect as an aperitif with cheesy biscuits or with oysters.

So here are my principal recommendations for this weekend.

Paloma de Plata Rías Baixas Albariño 2019, €12.70
Mouth-watering ripe pear and pineapple fruits with a crisp, dry finish. You could certainly serve this before eating, but it really comes into its own with all manner of shellfish.

Rapaura Springs Rohe–Dillon’s Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2020, €14
Crisp and racy, with lively ripe tropical fruits cut through with lime zest. Try it with smoked salmon or trout, fish terrines, prawns or crab.

Santa Julia Reserva Malbec 2018, €13.50
From the cooler Uco Valley, in Mendoza, this is a very stylish Malbec with smooth, ripe damson fruits and subtle notes of vanilla, leather and spice. Great with turkey, even better with roast beef or a steak.

Téofilo Reyes Ribera del Duero 2018, €11.50
Last June I suggested this keenly priced wine to go with barbecued food, but those swarthy ripe dark fruits with hints of vanilla would go very nicely with either turkey or a roast of beef.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.