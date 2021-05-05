How to buy kefir fit for a king

Difficulty with commercial kefirs is getting them to stop fermenting

The four King of Kefir flavours are lemongrass and ginger, cucumber mint and thyme, chilli and ginger and hopped culture, the last made using amarillo, citra and mosaic hops, names familiar to craft brewers.

The four King of Kefir flavours are lemongrass and ginger, cucumber mint and thyme, chilli and ginger and hopped culture, the last made using amarillo, citra and mosaic hops, names familiar to craft brewers.

 

I enjoy a daily dose of healthy kefir, created by my wife. Constantly experimenting with new flavours, she manages to produce an ever-changing array of interesting alcohol-free drinks. The health bit comes from the gut-friendly yeasts and bacteria. 

The difficulty with commercial kefirs is getting them to stop fermenting. A batch of sweetish kefir changes to a lightly effervescent dry drink and then to a vinegar in a matter of days, depending on the weather. You can’t really filter or pasteurise without taking out all the goodness. 

“Buying kombucha and kefir in a shop can be a bit of a minefield, as many consumers don’t know what producers are doing. You need two statements – unfiltered and unpasteurised – mentioned together. If they are missing, then that’s what they are doing to the drink,” says Gerry Scullion of King of Kefir.

King of Kefir add a carefully judged amount of apple juice as food for the kefir grains and it is bottled without filtration or pasteurisation. A small amount of stevia leaf infusion is added (with the exception of the hopped culture) to balance the acidity. 

The four flavours are lemongrass and ginger, cucumber mint and thyme, chilli and ginger, and hopped culture, the last made using amarillo, citra and mosaic hops, names familiar to craft brewers. “We have been developing hopped culture for a few years. I am a bit of a hop head when it comes to beer, so I really wanted to do it. Anna Walsh at the (alcohol-free) Virgin Mary bar helped me out on this.”

“We are in the process of going organic. The first three kefirs are fully organic and we are in the process of applying for certification. We can’t get organic hops for the hopped culture, but everything else is organic.” They source organic apple juice from Clashganny apple farm in Waterford. “This year has been very good so far; we are up and running with new more colourful labels, and a twist crown cap.” See kingofkefir.ie for stockists.   

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.