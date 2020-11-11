Guinness recalls new non-alcoholic stout in ‘precautionary’ move

Guinness has announced a “precautionary” recall of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Britain amid concerns of microbiological contamination in some cans.

Guinness said in a statement: “As a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.

“Guinness 0.0 currently is not on sale to the general public in Ireland. The issue is isolated to Guinness 0.0 and does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands.”

The company urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it.

The product was four years in development at the Dublin brewery at St James’s Gate, and was due to hit the Irish market later this month. - PA