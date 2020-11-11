An Irish whiskey that tastes like Christmas cake

Walsh whiskey has nose of toasted nuts, old wood, orange peel and Christmas cake fruits

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve.

The Irishman Founder’s Reserve.

 

Walsh whiskey has released its third limited edition of The Irishman Founder’s Reserve. The previous two releases were finished in Marsala and rum casks; this time Bernard Walsh has gone for an oloroso sherry finish for this blend of single malt and single pot still Irish whiskey.

It is a superb whiskey with a seductive complex nose of toasted nuts, old wood, orange peel and Christmas cake fruits. The palate is rich and rounded with dried fruits, toasted almonds, plenty of spice and a lingering finish. “Christmas in a bottle,” says Walsh. “That lovely spiciness is expected and the pot still element gives you Christmas cake and nutmeg spice.”

Walsh recommends trying it with a square or two of dark chocolate as it accentuates the creaminess of the whiskey.

“Each release is very different, experiments to go alongside our core range. I love the dabbling; they don’t all work out so you won’t always hear about them, but I do get to drink them.

“Oloroso is tried and tested and works particularly well. You have to look after the casks before you add the whiskey. All our casks were shipped in winter, without any sulphur treatment, from cooper and sherry producer Antonio Paez.

“I am very happy with this edition, which has a little twist; for this entire release we have used casks that were first matured for three years with oloroso, and then our single malt to produce the award-winning Irishman 17-year-old. It is the final farewell to these casks that are imbued with layers of flavour and complexity.”

There is more to come. “We have quite a few more lined up and one or two ideas. Not all will go the way I want them to. We all have our own biases, I like ale hoppiness and I have a sweet tooth hence the Marsala and the oloroso with that Christmas cake note. So I’ll continue having fun and see what we have for next year.” 

One single sherry butt (or 948 bottles), has been reserved for the Irish market and the whiskey is available from celticwhiskey.com for €75. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.