Bernard Shaw pub closure: ‘Does anyone give a damn about cultural value?’

The announcement of the closure of the Bernard Shaw pub on South Richmond Street, Dublin, at the end of October after 13 years has provoked an angry reaction from fans of the venue.

The pub, which is run by Bodytronic along with the Eatyard food area next door, gained a reputation for hosting innovative club nights, DJs and artists.

What a step backwards for Portobello and the whole city. Shameful that a place for something as individual as the Bernard Shaw couldn't be supported and sustained in our supposedly culture-rich capital. — Tordelback (@Tordelback) September 9, 2019

The Bernard Shaw is one the best spots I’ve ever been ... now all were left with is hotels and overpriced cocktail bars that serve drinks for the price of your first born ... — danielle (@da1nie25) September 9, 2019

In practical terms - the Bernard Shaw crew have noted they will be starting something else, so let's help them by popping in before they close (end of Oct) & spending some cash there. Pizza & wine consumption for a good cause, like, this is win-win. — Claire Hennessy (@chennessybooks) September 9, 2019

They’re closing The Bernard Shaw? Are you fucking serious ? 😫 where is left for Dublin pints and daycent tunes with like minded people? — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) September 9, 2019

I see the Bernard Shaw is closing. Tragic. Do Dublin developers think in years to come tourists will visit Dublin to go look at other hotels because there will be fuck all else to do — Marc O'Reachtaire (@O_Reachtaire) September 9, 2019

This is terrible, terrible news. Dubliners, we all need to contact our councilors and let them know that we will not tolerate what’s being done to our city and its cultural life. We need them to stand up for Dublin and the people who live, work and make art here, not developers https://t.co/UkV0mKVvPv — Anna Carey (@urchinette) September 9, 2019

Is there anything we can do to save the Bernard Shaw??



I am DISTRAUGHT that it is closing — sinéad🌻 (@gobblefunker) September 9, 2019

This has to stop, Dublin is losing its soul.



It's the end an era, as The Bernard Shaw have just announced that the hugely popular venue is set to close this October.https://t.co/71cFVsjRcW — Four Four Magazine (@fourfourmagazin) September 9, 2019

Bernard Shaw closing down talk is making me sad.



Also making me sad - here are pictures of the once nightclub ‘Howl at the Moon’ that I have to pass everyday on the way to work as it’s slowly dismantled.



It’s to be replaced by a hotel. @GiveUsTheNight #RaiseTheRoof pic.twitter.com/bEAYdVCsQj — Michelle Byrne (@Michelle_Byrne_) September 9, 2019

What a huge shame this is.https://t.co/7JvJQteDR2



Have fond memories of doing a summer unpaid internship with the @bodytonic crew almost a decade ago and the incredible spirit of the Shaw was apparent even then.



Will leave a huge hole in Dublin's social scene. — Shane O Leary (@shaneoleary1) September 9, 2019

All my first loves of Dublin are gone.



Long Stone - first college society - gone.



Sweeney’s - first cry into a pie - gone.



Hangar - first met my best friend - gone.



Bernard Shaw - first date, pint; one of my first panels - gone.



Slán abhaile - this is not a safe home. pic.twitter.com/znbzl6pORM — Shubhangi // 슙항기 // Repealist (@Repealist_) September 9, 2019

This was the night of 26th May post Dublin Castle, Coppers and Ryans as I walked half way home because I couldn't get a taxi so I just stood outside the Bernard Shaw for an hour talking to and hugging randomers.



Most businesses wouldn't allow this be painted on their wall. pic.twitter.com/HPoEXuQdU6 — Lucy O'Shea (@lucyoshea) September 9, 2019

During depressing post-crash period places like the Bernard Shaw, the Tivoli, Andrews Lane, MART, Exchange, Dublin Urban Farm (Chocolate Factory) and Smithfield Art Tunnel were a breath of fresh air. They created things. Ireland back on its feet but becoming culturally poor. — Luke Holohan (@Lukeholohan) September 9, 2019

Closed in the last 24 months

🎭Tivoli Theater

🍾Hangar

📚The Bernard Shaw

🌳The Big Tree



Opened in the last 24 months

🛎️Hotels

👨‍🎓Posh student flats no one can afford — Cathal Curry (@CurryCathal) September 9, 2019

Bernard Shaw and Eatyard being forced to close, I could ACTUALLY scream, the hack of this town and its complete lack of foresight when it comes to anything that provides any semblance of culture for its people — Fionnuala (@FionnualaJay) September 9, 2019

Bernard Shaw is closing down and the Blanchardstown Krispy Kreme is the most successful branch in the world. What is going on?! — Lisa Who (@LizzieLisa) September 9, 2019

Can we stop fawning over the Athena comment now and remember the absolute state of the city we live inhttps://t.co/PpXUQDx4En — Jake O'Donnell (@JakeODonnell_) September 9, 2019

Eatyard at the Bernard Shaw pub. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Many expressed frustration over yet another venue in the capital closing its doors.

Many expressed frustration over yet another venue in the capital closing its doors.

"This has to stop, Dublin is losing its soul,"wrote one Twiter user.