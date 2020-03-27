Finding joy in the pandemic: Some random acts that made people happy this week

Perhaps now more than ever, we need to cling to the stuff that even the spectre of coronavirus cannot spoil: A five year old learning to ride a bike. Glorious sunsets. Great drying out. Cute dogs. And cats.

When we asked Twitter users to tell us what was making them #IrishTimesHappy they responded with a wave of positivity.

It’s clear that even in the midst of a pandemic, life continues and people stop to appreciate all kinds of joyful moments.

You can join in on twitter or email your uplifting observations to happy@irishtimes.com

Here are some of the happy thoughts we’ve received ... If you are reading on The Irish Times app, click here to view

Working on the couch beside my daughter while she colours a picture to post in her best friend's door down the road #IrishTimesHappy — Rachel Cunningham (@cunninra) March 23, 2020

There’s great drying out! 😀 — liz devereux (@elizzdev) March 23, 2020

The sound of my nine-year-old and his third-class pals on their lunchtime videoconference made me #IrishTimesHappy — Joyce Hickey (@JoyceHickey) March 24, 2020

The endless cups of tea from our kids as we try clean our house and work from home — Berni (@BernifloodBerni) March 23, 2020

Just brought our 8 and 9 year old under the bridge in Lucan Village- and handfed ducks. We found lots of wildlife- and both children want to know why some Mallard ducks have green beaks and some yellow. We're watching a documentary on ducks when we get home. — Shane McCarrick (@shanemccarrick) March 26, 2020

Making a fort with my “nearly 4” year old in between work conference calls. — ✊🦠✊ Finian (2m social distance) Murphy (@finianmurphy) March 26, 2020

My 5 year old daughter learned to cycle a bike on the road outside our home today in Dublin #IrishTimesHappy — Lorraine (@lorrainedonne10) March 23, 2020

Spending more time at home means my very scared rescue cat is finally learning to trust me. #irishtimeshappy pic.twitter.com/gIB0sOtqso — Carol Spain (@carolspain21) March 23, 2020

Watching my teenage son totally absorbed in the work of building raised beds for me. #IrishTimesHappy — Siobhán Burke (@wordhoarding) March 23, 2020

The dry weather and sunshine - boosting my mood and soaking up vitamin D :) — Chris Love (@chrislove1) March 26, 2020

Everyone just getting on with study and work. Tea breaks with my teens make me #IrishTimesHappy pic.twitter.com/dlvfRLAVLg — catherine mack (@catherinemack) March 23, 2020

Dublin zoo webcams..putting a big smile on my face.🦓🦒🐧🐧🐧 thank you @DublinZoo — Helen Walsh/ 🌟The Coach (@helenbwalsh) March 23, 2020

Seeing my baby doing well on a routine ultrasound scan this morning! #babyonboard #lifegoeson #IrishTimesHappy — Ciara Murray (@teapotladyciara) March 23, 2020

My two sons taking "little break" away from their desks just like they would at school and gone out into the garden. — Helen Lane (@helenkennylane) March 23, 2020

4 year old grandson asking if I knew about Coronavirus and telling me it meant he wouldn’t be going away at Easter “because Wales is closed” — Ailbhe Smyth (@ailbhes) March 24, 2020

A glorious video of my newest grandchild in Switzerland and news that my two anxious older grandbabies are getting the help they need to get through this pandemic. — Elizabeth Dunn (@ElizabethDunn10) March 23, 2020

My kids are doing a project on the history of travel and are video calling Grandad to interview him about how he travelled to school 😍😁 @GreenSchoolsIre #irishtimeshappy #CoronaIreland — Ellen "Wash Your Hands" Mm (@ellmucork) March 23, 2020

(Socially distanced) Friendship in the time of Coronavirus 💜#IrishTimesHappy pic.twitter.com/0zxg28As3h — Caoimhe Butterly (@CaoimheButterly) March 23, 2020

Walking in our woods with the dog early in the morning. Chopping logs. Rereading favourite books. Looking out at the trees as they prepare to come into leaf. — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) March 26, 2020

Hearing the crunch-crunch of the first trampoline break of the day in the garden; and knowing I'm not the parent in charge of that — Emma Prunty (@emprunty) March 23, 2020

My daughter (bottom left) organised a family quiz so family in Luxembourg, Malahide, Finglas and Drumcondra could all be together for a little while. She is definitely making me #IrishTimesHappy pic.twitter.com/tKc2CaURCF — Rkingjev (@racheljev) March 23, 2020