The International Protection Office in Dublin. As of August 31st, 1,107 voluntary returns had taken place. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

More than 1,100 asylum seekers have voluntarily left the State this year, according to figures from the Department of Justice.

As of August 31st, 1,107 voluntary returns had taken place. Typically, at least 100 international protection applicants voluntarily leave the Republic each month – though the figure is sometimes closer to 200.

In January, 96 asylum seekers voluntarily left the State; 100 left in February; 107 in March; 192 in April; 132 in May; 165 in June; 125 in July; and 190 in August.

People who voluntarily return to their country of origin are entitled to apply for a “reintegration assistance” fee. As of June 10th, the department had issued €222,500 in such payments to people this year.

People can apply for the assistance payments as an individual or a family unit, though this level of breakdown is not currently available for this year.

Some 1,616 asylum seekers voluntarily left Ireland last year – a 72 per cent rise on 2024, when 934 people left the State by way of voluntary return.

Of the people who left in 2025, approximately 1,100 people were approved for financial reintegration assistance. In total, reintegration assistance amounted to €855,723 last year. This included €554,665 in individual grants and €301,057 in family grants.

In 2024, €284,996 was paid in reintegration assistance fees – €206,800 to individuals and €78,196 to families.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan announced last year that, for a limited time, people in the international protection process before September 28th, 2025, would be offered an increased reintegration assistance fee if they chose to avail of voluntary return at an earlier stage.

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If a person decides to do so at any point in the process prior to appealing any negative first-instance decision in their asylum applications, they will receive €2,500 per person or a maximum of €10,000 per family unit.

A spokesman said the department’s voluntary return programme helps people to leave the State before “an enforced deportation” is required.

“It is the preferred and more cost-effective option to return people voluntarily,” a statement said.

“Financial reintegration assistance is provided when the person has departed the State.

“Reintegration assistance, which can only be availed of once, encourages people to avail of voluntary return as it increases their capacity to make a life for themselves in their home State.”

Not all people who leave under this scheme claim reintegration assistance.

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“For those who do, there can be a time lag between a person leaving the State and claiming reintegration assistance,” a statement said.

“There can also be a time lag between an individual receiving reintegration assistance and the reporting of that expenditure.”

Under the rules announced last September, if a person has appealed a decision but decides to return voluntarily before the appeal ruling is issued, they will receive €1,500, up to a maximum of €6,000 per family. If they receive a negative decision on their appeal, assistance will only increase for families to a maximum of €3,000.

The previous level of reintegration assistance offered was up to €1,200 per person or €2,000 per family.