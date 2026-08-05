State pays Deloitte €10.45m for advice on managing migrant response and costs

Deloitte Ireland has earned €10.45 million in fees from the State for consultancy services on the response to the international protection accommodation crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Deloitte Ireland has earned €10.45 million in fees from the State since the start of last year providing consultancy services on the response to the international protection (IP) accommodation crisis and the war in Ukraine.

In the three months to the end of June alone, the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration paid Deloitte Ireland LLP €2.45 million, new figures show.

The payment to the professional services firm for the second quarter breaks down between €2.07 million under the heading of international protection accommodation and related costs, and a further €378,687 on Ukrainian accommodation and other costs.

The figures show that payments to Deloitte Ireland LLP from the Department of Integration and the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration total €10.45 million since January last year. Of that €8.86 million was spent in relation to international protection and €1.6 million on Ukrainian refugees.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said: “Deloitte has provided consultancy services to assist with the response to the international protection accommodation crisis and the war in Ukraine over a number of years.

“These services have focused on a number of areas, including continuing process improvement and reducing rates for accommodation services.”

Asked to comment on its work for the Department, a spokesperson for Deloitte Ireland said Deloitte was “not in a position to comment on these client engagements”.

The Deloitte Ireland payments are in addition to €317.05 million paid out by the Department to commercial operators to accommodate IP applicants and Ukrainians in the second three months of this year.

That works out at an average of €3.48 million per day.

Companies accommodating IP applicants were paid €255.6 million while payments to firms accommodating Ukrainians continued to reduce sharply, amounting to €61.45 million over the three months.