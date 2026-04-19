More than €17m in payments provided over past two years to people struggling with burial costs

The spending €17m on burial costs was part of more than €133m paid out in additional needs payments in 2024 and 2025. Photograph: iStock

More than €17 million was provided in emergency payments over the past two years to people struggling with the cost of burying loved ones.

The spending was part of more than €133 million paid out by the Department of Social Protection in additional needs payments in 2024 and 2025.

Additional needs payments are aimed at helping people with expenses they cannot pay from their own income. Eligibility depends on income and social welfare payments. Income and circumstances are assessed for each applicant.

About €71 million in total was paid for the “kit out” of new accommodation for welfare recipients.

About 4,900 people were granted assistance for burials, totalling €9.33 million in 2024 and a further €7.86 million in 2025. The average payment for funeral expenses was around €3,500, according to data released under Freedom of Information laws.

A total of €6.6 million was granted for “adult clothing” in about 53,000 cases – roughly €125 per payment. There was €526,000-worth of spending on bedding and €178,000 for children’s clothing.

The Department of Social Protection also sanctioned €52,000 in payments for nappies and €241,000 for the purchase of cots.

A further €215,000 was paid in “confinement costs”, understood to relate to childbirth, and €1.295 million for floor coverings.

The department allocated €9.11 million for furniture in 6,015 applications, or an average of about €1,500 per payment.

[ How much should you pay for a funeral?Opens in new window ]

Other costs included €280,000 for gas or boiler replacement and €4.37 million for household appliances.

A total of €306,000 was paid in hostel costs for people struggling to find permanent housing, and €10,500 for bed and breakfast accommodation.

There was €5.05 million-worth of payments for “insufficient means”, where a person was struggling to make ends meet.

A further €257,000 in spending was approved for money that was stolen or lost, along with €900 in payments for mortgage arrears.

About €740,000 was paid for the purchase of prams and buggies, while a dozen prisoners newly released from jail received about €160 each.

Rent supports of €2.36 million were granted – including €1.37 million for rent arrears, €940,000 for rent deposits, and €42,000 for rent in advance.

[ More than €17m in social welfare overpayments paid to people no longer living in IrelandOpens in new window ]

Other payments listed by the department were €2.1 million for repairs and maintenance and €640,000 in telephone costs.

About €4.1 million was also granted in “urgent needs payments” by the department.

An information note from the department said: “The scheme is demand-led, and payments are made at the discretion of the officers administering the scheme, taking into account the requirements of the legislation and all the relevant circumstances.

“The scheme is not intended to cover circumstances where responsibility rests with another government department or agency.”