Record number of people convert to Catholicism in Archdiocese of Dublin

Known as catechumens and candidates, the converts are presented at the rite of election on Sunday. Photograph: John Mc Elroy

Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese has reported a record number of converts to the faith at its latest “rite of election” ceremony.

A total of 129 “catechumens” and “candidates”, as they are formally known, attended the 2026 ceremony at St Mary’s Cathedral in Dublin, formerly the Pro Cathedral, on Sunday.

It represented the largest number presented at such a ceremony in Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese.

A spokesman said that of the 129, about half had been members of other Christian denominations (“candidates”) while the remainder (“catechumens”) had belonged to other faiths or none. Each was accompanied at the ceremony by a sponsor, priests and parishioners from their home parishes in Dublin, as well as family and friends.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell told them of St Augustine and how his was “one of the great accounts of conversion”.

On the first Sunday of Lent, at the rite of election of catechumens and call of candidates, their intention to become Catholic is acknowledged by the Church.

The rite of Christian initiation of adults (RCIA) is the way through which non-baptised men and women become members of the Catholic Church. It is also a path for people who were baptised in another Christian denomination to become Catholic.

Those who wish become Catholic, in what can be up to a three-year process, initially contact the local parish priest through whom they are introduced to the local Catholic community. They become a catechumen, to indicate the period of preparation before being baptised and begin to learn about the religion, its beliefs and practices.

In time they apply to attend the rite of election, held on the first Sunday of Lent, when they are presented to the bishop or archbishop, accompanied by members of the RCIA team, their parish community and their sponsor.

The “elect”, as they are then known, then are expected to deepen their spirituality before receiving the sacraments of initiation – Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist – during the Easter vigil on Holy Saturday night, entering full communion with the Catholic Church.

However, those “candidates” who are already baptised Christians but have not received Confirmation and the Eucharist can receive those during the Easter vigil too and then enter into full communion with the Catholic Church.

Those taking part in Sunday’s ceremony were required to sign the “book of the elect”.

Farrell told them: “Today, you who are catechumens, whom the Lord has called and chosen, you whose hearts the Spirit has touched, sign the book of the elect. This is a public sign of commitment and discipleship. Your signature is not just some formality, or just a sign of your commitment to be faithful to the God who chose you, it is a sign that you will follow Jesus in his journey.”

Numbers have fluctuated at rite of election ceremony over the years with just 14 converts in 2022.

Separately, Archbishop of Tuam, Francis Duffy, was installed on Monday in St Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina, Co Mayo, as Bishop of Killala. The dioceses of Tuam and Killala will now be administered by him.

It means that the six west of Ireland Catholic dioceses are now administered by three bishops: with Archbishop Duffy of Tuam also Bishop of Killala; Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin also Bishop of Achonry; and Bishop Michael Duignan of Galway also Bishop of Clonfert.

Elsewhere, Catholic Primate and Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin is now also administrator of the diocese of Dromore, while Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash was recently appointed administrator of Ossory diocese.