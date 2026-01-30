Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - THE EVE OF THE PRESENTATION OF CHRIST IN THE TEMPLE CANDLEMAS - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Palestrina: Missa Aeterna Christi Munera, Psalm: 84, Byrd: Senex opuerum portabat, Preacher: The Revd J.E.T Yendall, B.A., Prebendary of Mulhuddart. 15.15 A CANDLEMAS PROCESSION sung by the Lay Vicars Choral SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday to Thursday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Stanford: Communion Service in Bb, Psalm 15, Berkeley: Look up sweet babe, Preacher: Canon Alan Breen. 17.00 THE CANDLEMASS PROCESSION. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Weds & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 3rd February - Responses: Sumsion, Psalm 9, Wood: Evening Service in D, Farrant: Lord, for thy tender mercy’s sake. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 5th February - Responses: Sumsion, Psalm 28, Tomkins: The First Service, Rheinberger: Abendlied.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/