Newborn child grant of €280 paid out for almost 49,000 families

Child benefit rises to €210 per child in the case of twins and €280 per child for triplets and other multiple births, but the newborn grant remains at €280 per child.

Almost 49,000 families have in the past year marked their new arrivals with another newcomer – the State’s first newborn baby grants.

The one-off payments of €280 have been made to 48,756 families in respect of 49,841 newborns and newly adopted children since being introduced just over a year ago.

The total cost of the payment, introduced for children born or adopted after December 1st, 2024, was €14 million.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said the payment was part of the Government’s commitment to helping families give their newborns the best start in life.

“At a joyful but costly time, these payments are making a real difference by giving parents a little extra support as they welcome their new babies,” he said.

Payment of the grant is automatic and takes place along with the first child benefit payment, meaning parents do not have to apply for it separately.

The standard child benefit rate is €140 per month, resulting in a combined €420 for that first payments package.

Child benefit rises to €210 per child in the case of twins and €280 per child for triplets and other multiple births, but the newborn grant remains at €280 per child.

A child’s birth or adoption must be registered with the Department of Social Protection and a Personal Public Service Number (PPSN) issued before applying for child benefit.

This can be done any time from immediately after birth to up to three months afterwards.

Child benefit must be applied for within 12 months, or within three months to avail of the faster online application, although late applications can be accepted with a valid explanation.

Not surprisingly, Co Dublin accounted for the biggest share of the newborn grants, with payments made to 13,444 families there in respect of 13,646 children.

Co Leitrim had the lowest number, with 303 families receiving grants for 306 children.