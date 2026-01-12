Mother and baby home survivors receive €75.7m in redress, less than 10% of budget

New figures from the Department of Children show the scheme received 6,998 applications by the end of 2025. Illustration: Paul Scott

Almost 7,000 people have applied for redress under the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, with more than 5,000 receiving compensation so far.

New figures from the Department of Children show the scheme received 6,998 applications by the end of 2025. Payments ranging from €1,500 to €65,000 have been received by 5,013.

In total, €75.7 million has been paid out to survivors, less than 10 per cent of the scheme’s €800 million budget.

A further €2 million has been paid to people living overseas who are not eligible to avail of a medical card in Ireland. Just over 2,000 applicants in Ireland have received a medical card via the scheme.

Applicants range in age from 26 to more than 100.

People are entitled to different rates of compensation depending on the length of time they spent in an institution and if they worked in the facility while living there.

The general payments received by individuals range from €5,000 to €65,000, while the work-related payments range from €1,500 to €25,500.

To date 2,615 mothers have received redress, while 2,326 people have received payments for time spent in an institution as a child. Seventy-two applicants have received payments for time spent in an institution as both a child and a mother.

The scheme opened to applications in March 2024.

Thousands of former residents are excluded from the scheme, including people who spent less than six months in an institution as a child and people who were boarded out or fostered.

Those who died before a State apology on January 13th, 2021, are also not covered by the scheme, so their families cannot apply for compensation.

A number of survivors are taking legal action against the State over their exclusion from the scheme.

Last year the Government-appointed special advocate for survivors of institutional abuse said the scheme’s “restrictive eligibility requirements” enforced a “hierarchy of suffering”.

In her first report, Patricia Carey said the scheme should be extended “to those currently excluded”.

Plans for a National Centre for Research and Remembrance, which is due to be located on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin city centre, are continuing.

Planning permission for the development was granted by Dublin City Council in February 2025 and some enabling works are now under way at the site.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Children said the exact detail of what will be contained in the centre “is not yet decided”.

“In the meantime, engagement is ongoing with survivors and affected persons, their families and advocates to ensure the national centre is informed by those who are most central to the project.”