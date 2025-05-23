Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Haydn: Missa Brevis Sancti Joannis De Deo, Psalm 67, Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing, Preacher: Fr Tom Layden. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Clucas, Psalms 126, 127, Howells: The Gloucester Service, Howells: O pray for the peace of Jerusalem, Organ Voluntary: Psalm Prelude Set 1, No 2, Howells. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 27th May - Responses: Clucas, Psalms 120-125, Tomkins: The Second Service, Gibbons: See, see the Word is incarnate. CHORAL EVENSONG for Ascension Day - 18.00 Thursday 29th May - Responses: Clucas, Psalm 8, Jackson: Evening Service in G, Philips: Ascendit Deus.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY OF EASTER 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Rose, Wood in E, Psalm 119 vv 33-40, Wood: Great Lord of Lords, Preacher: The Revd M. T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral- Responses: Rose, Wood in E, Psalm: 119 vv 89-96, Wood: I will call upon God, Preacher: The Revd M. T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 - Monday to Friday, CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday,Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

Ardamine Group of Parishes Services Sunday 25th May Easter 6 Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Kilmuckridge 10.15 am Morning Prayer Clonevan 11.30 am Morning Prayer

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, the Sixth Sunday of Easter, Rogation Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard. Thursday 29 May, the Ascension Day.

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

About the Methodist Church in Ireland The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/