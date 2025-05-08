‘It’s like our Olympics’: Irish priests among stunned faithful in St Peter’s Square as Pope Leo XIV emerges

A man waves a US flag in St Peter's Square as Robert Francis Prevost is elected the first pope from the United States. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Well, that was a surprise.

“I’m still in shock,” said Fr John Nahrgang of the diocese of Phoenix in Arizona.

He was standing among the throng in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican after Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was introduced, urbi et orbi, as Pope Leo XIV.

“Of all the American cardinals, he’s probably – in my view – the American cardinal with the most international experience, because he served as a bishop in South America and because he headed up a Vatican congregation. He probably speaks the best in most languages of most of the American cardinals,” said Fr Nahrgang, who is studying theology in Rome.

“He doesn’t have the mindset of an American that wants to dominate the world, remember that. I’m just so in shock that it happened.”

Two younger Americans – Maeve Kelly (21) and Norah Stanton (21), who are also studying in Rome – were more delighted than shocked.

People in St Peter's Square watch as the newly elected Pope Leo XIV makes his first appearance in the main central loggia balcony of St Peter's Basilica on Thursday. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s just amazing being in Rome and having an American [as Pope] and looking forward to see what good he does for the Catholic Church,” said Kelly, who is from Maine.

Stanton thought it was “cool” that the pope is from Chicago, her hometown, which means she feels “a more personal connection”.

“It’ll be exciting to see what he does for the Catholic Church,” she added.

Both women have strong connections to Co Mayo. Kelly‘s grandmother, from Castlebar, is “there right now, there with my Dad, probably watching this”, she said.

Stanton’s father’s family has roots in Westport.

“We’re so grateful to be here,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a Pope Leo XIV was not expected by the crowds in St Peter’s Square. Joan (60), from Clonshaugh, Dublin, flew to Rome especially for the conclave. She had two candidates she was hoping to see succeed Pope Francis.

People gathered at Saint Peter's Square listen to newly elected Pope Leo XIV address the crowd from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

“I like [Cardinal Luis Antonio] Tagle from the Philippines, I like [Cardinal Matteo] Zuppi from Italy,” she said. “I just want somebody to continue the work of Pope Francis.”

Being there for the conclave, Joan said, “was always on my bucket list”.

“Just to see the white smoke and the pope come out on the balcony. I just thought, ‘If I don’t do it, I could be dead the next time. Or I could be too old.’ It takes a bit of stamina to stay here and stand in the heat.”

Debbie Bichimer and husband Mike, from Chicago, said they had booked their flights “on the day” Pope Francis died.

“The only goal was to see smoke and we’ve seen smoke twice. So we’re done,” she said.

Fr Mark English, parish priest of Duleek and Donore, Co Meath, was delighted to be present, explaining that he and two of his colleagues who travelled had been encouraged by their previous bishop Michael Smith “to try and get out for conclave”.

Fr Michael Kilmartin, parish priest in Ashbourne, Co Meath, said being present for this moment was “like our Olympics, so to speak”.

When the white smoke started to billow, indicating that the conclave had come to a decision, the crowd chanted: “Viva il Papa, Viva il Papa.” Once the new pontiff’s name was known it switched to “Leone [Leo], Leone, Leone”.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of St Peter's Basilica on Thursday. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Federica, a local woman from Rome, said she was happy to have a new bishop of Rome even though she did not know anything about him.

“I trust in the Holy Spirit,” she said.

Sr Elizabeth Ferrano, who is based in El Paso, Texas, said she was not expecting this outcome from the conclave.

“It’s a surprise but it’s something we’re very happy about. I’m so excited I can’t even speak,” she added.