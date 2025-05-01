View that child sex abuse is a thing of the past ‘has allowed it to persist’, says charity

One in Four: Child sex abuse 'is happening today, in homes, schools, sports clubs, peer to peer and online,' a new report from the organisation states. Photograph: iStock

Child sexual abuse is not an individual or historical issue but a systemic challenge that demands collective action, a new report from the support charity One in Four highlights.

A Red C poll commissioned by the organisation found that 91 per of people believe Irish society has failed to address the issue, while 94 per cent acknowledge its serious impact on wellbeing and development.

The attitudinal research funded by Community Foundation Ireland is the first of its kind in relation to child sexual abuse.

The report states that child sexual abuse cannot continue to be viewed as “something confined to the past or to certain institutions”.

READ MORE

“It is happening today, in homes, schools, sports clubs, peer to peer and increasingly, through online spaces,” it states. “Our collective inability to confront this uncomfortable reality has allowed it to persist, causing immeasurable harm.”

It states that the current key barriers relate to “invisibility, collapsing boundaries and explosiveness”.

Invisibility refers to how abuse often happens out of sight and is rarely talked about. Survivors feel alone, and families and communities sometimes look away rather than face the reality, the report says.

In terms of collapsing boundaries, the usual protections at home, in school and online are breaking down and social media and technology are making it easier for abuse to happen anywhere.

Explosiveness refers to the idea that “this topic is so emotional and overwhelming that people often avoid it or focus on the most shocking cases, instead of working towards real solutions”, it adds.

[ ‘Their childhood stopped the day the abuse started’: Almost 2,400 allegations of abuse in religious run-schoolsOpens in new window ]

The principal recommendation of the report is for a preventive public health framework – acting at every level across society, before harm occurs.

This starts with primary prevention: providing universal education across society in understanding healthy boundaries and the root causes of child sexual abuse. Secondary prevention focuses on recognising early warning signs and stepping in quickly to support those at risk, the report states.

Deirdre Kenny, One in Four chief executive

Deirdre Kenny, chief executive of One in Four, said the organisation witnessed every day “the resilience it takes for survivors to come forward and the pain caused by silence and denial”.

Report researcher Dr Karen Hand said: “There is no ambiguity around the evidence that child sexual violence remains a key issue for Irish society and many of today’s young people are having unwanted sexual experiences in person and online.

“Global best practice highlights that a preventive public health approach can ensure that every child and young person in Ireland is safe, supported and empowered.”