Minister meets Solicitor General after intervention on ‘Grace’ report

Minister Norma Foley speaking earlier this month after publication of the final report of the Farrelly commission's investigation into a disability service in the southeast. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA

Minister for Children and Disability Norma Foley has met the General Solicitor for Minors and Wards of Court, Marie Claire Butler, following the latter’s intervention in an ongoing controversy over the Farrelly report on the “Grace” case.

The meeting, which took place at lunchtime on Wednesday at Leinster House, comes after Ms Butler issued a statement that extensive submissions made on behalf of “Grace” to the Farrelly Commission of Investigation were not “referred to in any way” in the final report.

A spokesman for the Minister said the subject matter of Wednesday’s meeting was “very delicate” and any comment on it had to be “very careful”. A statement would issue later on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

On Tuesday, in a highly unusual move, Ms Butler said “in the public interest” she was confirming Grace was represented at the commission hearings by senior and junior counsel and a solicitor.

She said Grace’s legal team made “considered and extensive submissions” to the commission on behalf of Grace before the final report was published. She said it appeared these submissions “have not been included nor referred to in any way in the report” and she sought a meeting with the Minister.

The Commission of Investigation, chaired by senior counsel Marjorie Farrelly, published its report on the case of Grace earlier this month – eight years after being engaged by the Department of Health to conduct it.

The disability portfolio transferred to the Department of Children last year.

“Grace”, as the report calls her, is a severely intellectually disabled woman who is non-verbal. She was left in an unvetted “foster” home when she was a child and remained there for 20 years despite credible allegations of sexual and physical abuse by parents of other children who spent time in the home.

She was removed in 2009 and now, aged 46, lives in a care facility.

The almost 2,000-page report from the Farrelly commission has been described as “impenetrable” and “gobbledegook”. It has no executive summary, index or unified pagination.

It found no evidence Grace suffered abuse but found she experienced neglect and financial mismanagement.

Derval McDonagh, chief executive of Inclusion Ireland, welcomed the meeting between Ms Butler and the Minister and called for as much detail of it, including planned next steps, to be publicised as was legally possible.

The fallout from Grace’s case and the Farrelly report “must mark a moment of reckoning” for the Government’s treatment of vulnerable citizens and those who survive abuse and neglect, said Ms McDonagh.

She said that “trust has to be rebuilt” with survivors, their caregivers and their families.

Noting the terms of reference establishing the Farrelly commission did not specify that Grace’s views should be reflected in its final report, she said: “It beggars belief that a process would be designed without ensuring the voice of the survivor at its centre.

“We continuously say a person is non-speaking, but that does not mean they are non-communicating.”

She said every person has the capacity to communicate but “as a society, we have yet to set up the structures to capture that”.

A spokesman for the Farrelly commission said the commission will not be responding to press queries in relation to its reports.