Submissions of Grace’s legal team not referred to ‘in any way’ in final investigation report, says wardship solicitor

Submissions made on behalf of “Grace” to the commission investigating her care were completely ignored in the final report, her legal advisers has stated.

The final report of the Farrelly Commission, a long-running investigation into the circumstances surrounding serious allegations of abuse against a severely disabled young woman, known as “Grace”, was published two weeks ago.

The inquiry, chaired by senior counsel Marjorie Farrelly, was supposed to report two years after its establishment in 2017, but was delayed on multiple occasions.

Her 2,000 page report, which had no executive summary or index, found evidence of neglect and financial mismanagement but none of sexual or emotional abuse.

The General Solicitor for Minors and Wards of Court Marie Claire Butler provides legal representation for young people or wards of court, who lack the capacity to make certain decisions.

“Grace”, as she is referred to in the report, was a ward of court for the purposes of the investigations into her treatment at a foster home in the south-east between 1989 and 2009. She is intellectually disabled and non-verbal.

In an unusual public statement, Ms Butler said it is in the “public interest” that she should confirm that Grace was represented at the commission hearings. She had senior and junior counsel, as well as a solicitor, appointed by the General Solicitor, who made ”considered and extensive submissions to the commission on behalf of ‘Grace’“ before the final report was published. She said it appears these submissions ”have not been included nor referred to in any way in the report".

She said the General Solicitor cannot discuss or comment further on this or any other case due to the confidential nature of wardship.

“This statement on behalf of the General Solicitor is being brought to the attention of the media as it is her belief that it is in the public interest to do so,” she said.

Former Barnados chief executive Fergus Finlay said he was “shocked” that the General Solicitor felt compelled to make a statement following the Farrelly report.

“I am assuming that she made this statement that those legal submissions contained information she feels should have been put in the public domain,” he said.

“I believe there is an onus on the Commission or the Government responsible to make those submissions publicly available.”

Ms Farrelly has been contacted for comment.