Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE SIXTH SUNDAY IN LENT-PALM SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST- said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST-sung by the Cathedral Choir- Jackson in G, Ireland: Ex ore innocentium, Mawby: Ave verum corpus. Preacher: Revd A.W.A. Mayes, B.A., M.Litt., Prebendary of Newcastle. 18.00 THE PASSION- sung by the Cathedral Choir-Bach: The Passion of our Lord according to St John. GOOD FRIDAY- 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Leighton, Bairstow: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 22, Dyson in D: Benedictus, Moore: It is a thing most wonderful, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, Dean’s Vicar and Resident Preacher. 14.00 LITURGY OF THE CROSS- sung by the Cathedral Choir. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Thursday, for further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), with hymns and Anglican chant, Palm Sunday. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, Palm Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 13th April - Palm Sunday. 9am Holy Communion (trad). 10.30am Morning Prayer. All are welcome in Zion.

READ MORE

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/