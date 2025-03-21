Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY IN LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG for the Annunciation of our Lord - 18.00 Tuesday 25th March - Responses: Paul Spicer, Psalm 119: vv 33-64, Stanford: Evening Service in G, Grayston Ives: Nova, Nova CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 27th March - Responses: Paul Spicer, Psalms 126-131, Byrd: The Second Service, Bairstow: Save us, O Lord.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY IN LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS- sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Sumsion, Bairstow: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 113, Dyson in D: Benedictus, Berkeley: The Lord is my Shepherd. Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke. Prebendary of Tipper. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Shephard, Bairstow: I sat down under his shadow, Psalm: 114, Wood in Eb, Sermon in Music: Bairstow: If the Lord had not helped me. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday and Tuesday. SUNG EVENSONG ONLINE at 17.30 Wednesday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Sunday 23rd March Lent 3 Monamolin 9.00 am Morning Prayer Kilmuckridge 10.15 am Holy Communion Clonevan 11.30 am Holy Communion

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), with hymns and Anglican chant, the Third Sunday in Lent. Access through the main entrance. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, the Annunciation of our Lord. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 23rd March - The Third Sunday in Lent. 9am Holy Communion 1. 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

