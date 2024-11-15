Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Da Monte: Missa Si ambulavero, Psalm 16, Morales: Beati omnes, Preacher: The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral -in memory of Artists, Musicians, and Entertainment professionals - Responses: Tallis, Batten: The Short Service, Psalm: 89 vv 1-19, Anon (16thC): Justorum animae, Preacher: The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 - Monday to Friday CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 10.15 am Holy Communion Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Morning Prayer

Christ Church Bray Rector: Revd Dr Leonard Madden. Sunday 10th November: 8.30 a.m. Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Remembrance Service. Monday 11th November: 11 a.m. Act of Remembrance. Live stream www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), Remembrance. During works, access through the OPW Visitor Centre. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30, Service of the Word, Remembrance Sunday. Speaker, Fr David Corrigan SM, PP, St Teresas Donore Avenue. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 17th November - The Second Sunday before Advent. 10.30am Holy Communion and Holy Baptism. 9am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City Sundays at 11am in person or online. All Welcome. Our church building is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Dr Colin Dickson has been our replacement minister while Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney served his year as Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. To find out more visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11am with Communion. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Donabate and Balbriggan Presbyterian Churches, Co. Dublin Meet at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre, and at 4:30pm at Balbriggan Clubs Community Centre, Co. Dublin. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Dún Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin 11am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Clarke Deering. You will be most welcome to join us. For more information, visit: https://dl-pc.org/ or our Facebook page for regular updates, and online streaming.

Findlaters (Abbey Presbyterian Church) 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. Communion on the first Sunday of each month. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin 10am at Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin 11am at Main Street, Lucan Village. Lucan Presbyterian Church is a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. For more information, visit http://www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co. Kildare 11am with preacher, Mr Tom Dowling, Kilkenny Presbyterian. Programme for children during the service, and tea and coffee served afterwards. The church building is located across the street from the post office and town hall, and overlooks South Main Street - you cannot miss us. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

St Andrews, Blackrock, Co. Dublin Sundays at 9.45am for a traditional service of prayer and praise with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Junior Church for children and young people aged 5 to 15 years. For more information, visit https://standrewschurchblackrock.ie - Rev Andrew Gill

St Andrews, Bray, Co. Wicklow (We are located at the corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road) As a congregation, we exist to glorify God through worship and service. We meet every Sunday at 11:30am for a traditional service of prayer and praise, with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Sunday School for children. All Welcome. Visit standrewschurchbray.com for more information. Rev. Andrew Gill

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Quakers in Ireland invite you to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. Visitors will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/