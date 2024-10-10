Not enough data being collected on integration of migrants into Irish society, European body says

The European Migration Network says the 2022 Census found 20% of the population were born abroad and 12% were non-Irish citizens. Photograph: Alan Betson

Inadequate data collection on migrants’ lives means authorities cannot properly monitor how well or otherwise they are integrating into Irish society, according to a report published on Thursday.

The European Migration Network (EMN), a group of migration policy experts based across the EU, including staff from Ireland’s Department of Justice and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), cites “limitations” in data collection on migrants.

It said this “can impact integration monitoring and result in monitoring gaps”. The two-page report, referred to as a memo, examines how EMN countries monitor integration, and says “in Ireland there is a clear need for more detailed and better quality data on migrants and their situation”.

Describing “integration” as “the process by which migrants become a part of a host society by participating economically, socially, culturally and politically, and becoming accepted by the host society”, it says this “supports social cohesion and inclusive growth in the host country”.

READ MORE

The EMN notes that the 2022 Census found 20 per cent of the population were born abroad and 12 per cent were non-Irish citizens. “Understanding and monitoring how migrants are faring is crucial to enable policymakers in Ireland and elsewhere to anticipate and address challenges effectively.”

Of the 33 EMN countries, it says Ireland is one of six that has no specific integration monitoring strategy. Key areas where this should happen include education, employment, housing, health, social benefits, national language literacy and civic participation.

It says only Ireland and Estonia primarily rely on survey data – in Ireland the Central Statistics Office’s national household survey – to monitor integration.

Ten countries, including Ireland, collect views from third country nationals regarding their own integration process or integration generally, mainly via surveys, interviews or consultations with migrant organisations to inform strategies or assess integration outcomes. Slightly more countries collect data on public opinion towards integration of migrants, mainly through surveys.

The findings echo those contained in an ESRI report published last year, Monitoring Report on Integration 2022, which said there was a “clear need for more and better data on migrants and their situation in Ireland”.

It said: “Existing surveys could be improved by the inclusion of migrant and ethnic-minority boost samples. This would be helpful in addressing the issue of small sample sizes. Collecting good data on ethnicity is also increasingly urgent as documenting the extent of discrimination and disadvantage over time forms an integral part of any antiracism strategy.”