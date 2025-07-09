Russia attacks Ukraine with 700 drones after Trump vows to send Kyiv more weapons

Firefighters tackle a blaze following a Russian attack in the Kyiv region on Wednesday. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

Russia targeted Ukraine with a record 728 drones overnight, shortly after US president Donald Trump pledged to send more defensive weapons to Kyiv and aimed unusually direct criticism at Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed almost all the drones, including through electronic jamming systems, Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack, which follows a series of escalating air assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, showed the need for “biting” sanctions on the sources of income Russia uses to finance the war, including on those who buy Russian oil, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday he was considering supporting a Bill in the Senate that would impose steep sanctions on Russia, including 500 per cent tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports.

“We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin ... He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” Mr Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

When asked by a reporter what action he would take against Mr Putin, the US president said: “I wouldn’t tell you. We want to have a little surprise.”

Separately, Europe is working on a new sanctions package against Moscow.

Mr Trump, who returned to power this year promising a swift end to the war in Ukraine, has shifted US rhetoric away from staunch support for Kyiv towards accepting some of Moscow’s justifications for the full-scale invasion it launched in 2022.

But initial rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have so far borne little fruit, with Moscow yet to accept an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Mr Trump and accepted by Kyiv.

The US president’s promise to supply more defensive weapons reversed a Pentagon decision days earlier to stall some critical munitions supplies to Ukraine, despite rising Russian attacks that spread fear in Kyiv.

Following Mr Trump’s new promise, Mr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had ordered an expansion of contacts with the United States to ensure critical deliveries of military supplies, primarily air defence.

Mr Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, is due in Rome later on Wednesday to attend a July 10th-11th international aid conference on Ukraine, attended by Mr Zelenskiy and Kyiv’s European allies. – Reuters