Increased childcare subsidies worth average of €33 extra a week due to come into effect on Monday

The latest increases were announced in the last Budget but come into effect for the new academic year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thousands of families availing of childcare services are set to benefit from increases to State subsidies due to come into effect on Monday.

Increased payments under the National Childcare Scheme announced in the last Budget will leave the majority of parents with children in early learning and care settings better off by just over €33 per week.

The Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, said on Thursday the latest round of increases will mean “for the average parents, childcare costs will have fallen by about 50 per cent,” due to the different programmes introduced by the Government.