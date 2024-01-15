First asylum seekers move into Roscrea hotel amid protests

Up to 160 international protection applicants are to be housed at Racket Hall, a former hotel in Roscrea. Photograph: Google Streetview

The first asylum seekers have been moved into the Racket Hall hotel in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, amid a Garda presence.

The Garda Public Order Unit was deployed on Monday with up to 200 people involved in a “stand-off” at the hotel, which is due to house 160 International Protection applicants amid ongoing shortfalls and pressure on the State’s capacity to house refugees and asylum seekers. There was at least one arrest.

The families were due to be moved in last Friday, but their arrival was delayed amid opposition and protests.

In a briefing note issued to local public representatives last week, the Department of Integration said 160 beds will be provided for international protection applicants in the hotel on the Dublin Road in Roscrea.

Protesters had mounted a demonstration within hours of the decision being announced and said they would attempt to block any vehicles carrying asylum seekers from entering the car park, arranging shifts to ensure the barricade is manned at all times.

The Racket Hall hotel was the only hotel operating in Roscrea until it closed the doors to the public on Thursday night following the announcement the owners of the facility have signed a 12-month contract to use its 40 rooms to accommodate 160 international protection applicants.

According to the department’s briefing note, the property consists of a “large refurbished four-star hotel accommodation” with amenities and “ample community recreational space on site”. It will have high-speed wifi.

Last weekend Dáil representatives for Tipperary, Michael Lowry (Ind), Martin Browne (SF) and Mattie McGrath (Ind), addressed a crowd who assembled on Roscrea Main Street for a demonstration organised by local activist group Roscrea Stands Up.